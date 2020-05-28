3650 S GLEBE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage gym pool elevator

Stunning, highly sought after studio + private balcony with 5-star amenities at The Eclipse on Center Park! Enjoy the gourmet kitchen & large windows. Great open floor plan you can relax on the sunny balcony. Ample closet with platinum Elfa closet system perfect to keep all your wardrobe perfectly organized & top of the line steamer washer and dryer. Building boasts luxury amenities (gym, 24hr front desk, outdoor pool, Harris Teeter). 1 car garage parking included. Shopping, restaurants, banking onsite & nearby. Metro near by and bus out front. Reagan airport nearby. You could walk to Crystal City metro station or commuter bus to metro at the front door that runs every 6 minutes during rush hour. Minutes to DC and Pentagon. Schedule a private tour today!**650 Minimum Credit Score Required**