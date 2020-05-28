All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:29 PM

3650 S GLEBE ROAD

3650 South Glebe Road · (703) 634-5450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3650 South Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal City Shops

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 461 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 436 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Stunning, highly sought after studio + private balcony with 5-star amenities at The Eclipse on Center Park! Enjoy the gourmet kitchen & large windows. Great open floor plan you can relax on the sunny balcony. Ample closet with platinum Elfa closet system perfect to keep all your wardrobe perfectly organized & top of the line steamer washer and dryer. Building boasts luxury amenities (gym, 24hr front desk, outdoor pool, Harris Teeter). 1 car garage parking included. Shopping, restaurants, banking onsite & nearby. Metro near by and bus out front. Reagan airport nearby. You could walk to Crystal City metro station or commuter bus to metro at the front door that runs every 6 minutes during rush hour. Minutes to DC and Pentagon. Schedule a private tour today!**650 Minimum Credit Score Required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3650 S GLEBE ROAD have any available units?
3650 S GLEBE ROAD has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3650 S GLEBE ROAD have?
Some of 3650 S GLEBE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3650 S GLEBE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3650 S GLEBE ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3650 S GLEBE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3650 S GLEBE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3650 S GLEBE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3650 S GLEBE ROAD does offer parking.
Does 3650 S GLEBE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3650 S GLEBE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3650 S GLEBE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 3650 S GLEBE ROAD has a pool.
Does 3650 S GLEBE ROAD have accessible units?
Yes, 3650 S GLEBE ROAD has accessible units.
Does 3650 S GLEBE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3650 S GLEBE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
