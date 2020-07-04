All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3650 S.glebe Rd

3650 South Glebe Road · No Longer Available
Location

3650 South Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal City Shops

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
AGENTS WELCOME! Fabulous 1-bedroom condo. Gourmet kitchen, Hardwood floors in LR/DR/kitchen, washer/dryer, balcony with a view, closet space, garage parking. Walk to Harris Teeter,Bank of America, shuttle to Metro. Close to Crystal City. Secured entry to Building w/24 hr concierge & Fitness center, Dry cleaner. 24 Hr Harris Teeter on ground floor.
.
Pets considered on case by case basis.
.
Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews on Yelp & Google! EOH

Rental Features

Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Balcony, deck, patio
Garage parking
Laundry room / hookups
Fireplace
Oven / range
Heat - gas
Pet Friendly

Lease Terms

$1,950.00 security deposit

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3650 S.glebe Rd have any available units?
3650 S.glebe Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3650 S.glebe Rd have?
Some of 3650 S.glebe Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3650 S.glebe Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3650 S.glebe Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3650 S.glebe Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3650 S.glebe Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3650 S.glebe Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3650 S.glebe Rd offers parking.
Does 3650 S.glebe Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3650 S.glebe Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3650 S.glebe Rd have a pool?
No, 3650 S.glebe Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3650 S.glebe Rd have accessible units?
No, 3650 S.glebe Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3650 S.glebe Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3650 S.glebe Rd has units with dishwashers.

