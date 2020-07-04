All apartments in Arlington
3613 South Taylor Street

Location

3613 South Taylor Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/29c3a66084 ---- Spacious living area offers hardwood, lots of natural light, plantation shutters. Updated kitchen w/ granite opens to fenced patio w/ garden- backs to green space! Large master bed w/ custom closet, recently remodeled bath. Fully finished LL family room w/ newer full bath. Walk to shopping, restaurants, bus stop to Metro. Minutes to 395, Pentagon, DC! **FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos. Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted Bathroom(S) Ceramic Tile Closet Ma Bedroom Walk In Countertop(S) Granite Drapery Rods Recycling Area On Site Shades/Blinds Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 South Taylor Street have any available units?
3613 South Taylor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3613 South Taylor Street have?
Some of 3613 South Taylor Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 South Taylor Street currently offering any rent specials?
3613 South Taylor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 South Taylor Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3613 South Taylor Street is pet friendly.
Does 3613 South Taylor Street offer parking?
No, 3613 South Taylor Street does not offer parking.
Does 3613 South Taylor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3613 South Taylor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 South Taylor Street have a pool?
No, 3613 South Taylor Street does not have a pool.
Does 3613 South Taylor Street have accessible units?
No, 3613 South Taylor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 South Taylor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3613 South Taylor Street does not have units with dishwashers.

