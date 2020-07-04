3613 South Taylor Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/29c3a66084 ---- Spacious living area offers hardwood, lots of natural light, plantation shutters. Updated kitchen w/ granite opens to fenced patio w/ garden- backs to green space! Large master bed w/ custom closet, recently remodeled bath. Fully finished LL family room w/ newer full bath. Walk to shopping, restaurants, bus stop to Metro. Minutes to 395, Pentagon, DC! **FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos. Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted Bathroom(S) Ceramic Tile Closet Ma Bedroom Walk In Countertop(S) Granite Drapery Rods Recycling Area On Site Shades/Blinds Wood Floors