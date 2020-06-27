All apartments in Arlington
3465 S WAKEFIELD ST
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:35 AM

3465 S WAKEFIELD ST

3465 South Wakefield Street · No Longer Available
Location

3465 South Wakefield Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1500sqft on 3 levels. Great location in Great community only minutes to Shirlington Villages and DC! Hardwoods on main & upper levels! Fully finished lower level w/rec room and den. Thermal pane windows. Pets-case-by-case**$45/adult applicant processing fee. Minimum credit score 600. Certified funds required for 1st months & security Deposit at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3465 S WAKEFIELD ST have any available units?
3465 S WAKEFIELD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3465 S WAKEFIELD ST have?
Some of 3465 S WAKEFIELD ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3465 S WAKEFIELD ST currently offering any rent specials?
3465 S WAKEFIELD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3465 S WAKEFIELD ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3465 S WAKEFIELD ST is pet friendly.
Does 3465 S WAKEFIELD ST offer parking?
Yes, 3465 S WAKEFIELD ST offers parking.
Does 3465 S WAKEFIELD ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3465 S WAKEFIELD ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3465 S WAKEFIELD ST have a pool?
No, 3465 S WAKEFIELD ST does not have a pool.
Does 3465 S WAKEFIELD ST have accessible units?
No, 3465 S WAKEFIELD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3465 S WAKEFIELD ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3465 S WAKEFIELD ST has units with dishwashers.
