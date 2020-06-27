3465 S WAKEFIELD ST

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1500sqft on 3 levels. Great location in Great community only minutes to Shirlington Villages and DC! Hardwoods on main & upper levels! Fully finished lower level w/rec room and den. Thermal pane windows. Pets-case-by-case**$45/adult applicant processing fee. Minimum credit score 600. Certified funds required for 1st months & security Deposit at lease signing.