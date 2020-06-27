3465 S WAKEFIELD ST

3465 South Wakefield Street, Arlington, VA 22206 Fairlington - Shirlington
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
1500sqft on 3 levels. Great location in Great community only minutes to Shirlington Villages and DC! Hardwoods on main & upper levels! Fully finished lower level w/rec room and den. Thermal pane windows. Pets-case-by-case**$45/adult applicant processing fee. Minimum credit score 600. Certified funds required for 1st months & security Deposit at lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
