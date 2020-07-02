Owner/Agent Great home available in Alcova Heights. Walk to shopping and restaurants. 1.5 miles to Ballston Metro. 1.5 miles to 395. Owner/Agent. Credit score of 700 or higher to be considered. Only 2 incomes to qualify
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3423 7TH STREET S have any available units?
3423 7TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3423 7TH STREET S have?
Some of 3423 7TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3423 7TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
3423 7TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.