Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:29 AM

3423 7TH STREET S

3423 7th St S · No Longer Available
Location

3423 7th St S, Arlington, VA 22204
Alcova Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Owner/Agent Great home available in Alcova Heights. Walk to shopping and restaurants. 1.5 miles to Ballston Metro. 1.5 miles to 395. Owner/Agent. Credit score of 700 or higher to be considered. Only 2 incomes to qualify

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3423 7TH STREET S have any available units?
3423 7TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3423 7TH STREET S have?
Some of 3423 7TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3423 7TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
3423 7TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3423 7TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 3423 7TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3423 7TH STREET S offer parking?
No, 3423 7TH STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 3423 7TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3423 7TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3423 7TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 3423 7TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 3423 7TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 3423 7TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 3423 7TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3423 7TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.

