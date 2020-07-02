3423 7TH STREET S

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher ice maker microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Owner/Agent Great home available in Alcova Heights. Walk to shopping and restaurants. 1.5 miles to Ballston Metro. 1.5 miles to 395. Owner/Agent. Credit score of 700 or higher to be considered. Only 2 incomes to qualify