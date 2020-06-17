3307 S STAFFORD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Fantastic 3 Level Home in Fairlington ~Large Clarendon Model~ Hardwood floors on Main Floor ~ Large Rec Room in Lower Level ~ Fenced rear yard with patio. No pets. Maximum 2 unrelated adults. Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Please send all questions to listingagent@promaxrealtors.com