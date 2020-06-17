All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:44 AM

3307 S STAFFORD STREET

3307 South Stafford Street · No Longer Available
Location

3307 South Stafford Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fantastic 3 Level Home in Fairlington ~Large Clarendon Model~ Hardwood floors on Main Floor ~ Large Rec Room in Lower Level ~ Fenced rear yard with patio. No pets. Maximum 2 unrelated adults. Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Please send all questions to listingagent@promaxrealtors.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3307 S STAFFORD STREET have any available units?
3307 S STAFFORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3307 S STAFFORD STREET have?
Some of 3307 S STAFFORD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3307 S STAFFORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3307 S STAFFORD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3307 S STAFFORD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3307 S STAFFORD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3307 S STAFFORD STREET offer parking?
No, 3307 S STAFFORD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3307 S STAFFORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3307 S STAFFORD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3307 S STAFFORD STREET have a pool?
No, 3307 S STAFFORD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3307 S STAFFORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 3307 S STAFFORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3307 S STAFFORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3307 S STAFFORD STREET has units with dishwashers.
