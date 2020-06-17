3307 S STAFFORD STREET

3307 South Stafford Street, Arlington, VA 22206 Fairlington - Shirlington
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fantastic 3 Level Home in Fairlington ~Large Clarendon Model~ Hardwood floors on Main Floor ~ Large Rec Room in Lower Level ~ Fenced rear yard with patio. No pets. Maximum 2 unrelated adults. Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Please send all questions to listingagent@promaxrealtors.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
