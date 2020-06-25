33 N Fenwick St Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated carpet

1BD/1BA in Downtown Clarendon

Newly renovated 1BD/BA unit in historic house CLOSE TO EVERYTHING!



PROPERTY FEATURES:

-Newly renovated kitchen

-Spacious room with large closets

-Washer/Dryer in unit

-Private entry

-Brand new carpet

-Natural light throughout



LOCATION

Walking distance to Clarendon restaurants and nightlife

Adjacent to Long Branch Elementary, Lyon Park, etc

Near Ft. Myer, Clarendon Metro and Route 50

Great access to Ft. Myer, Pentagon, District, Tysons and Crystal City.



THINGS TO KNOW

$100 Flat fee for utilities monthly

Free parking

Laundry on site



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4808671)