All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 33 N Fenwick St Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
33 N Fenwick St Unit B
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

33 N Fenwick St Unit B

33 N Fenwick St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Lyon Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

33 N Fenwick St, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1BD/1BA in Downtown Clarendon
Newly renovated 1BD/BA unit in historic house CLOSE TO EVERYTHING!

PROPERTY FEATURES:
-Newly renovated kitchen
-Spacious room with large closets
-Washer/Dryer in unit
-Private entry
-Brand new carpet
-Natural light throughout

LOCATION
Walking distance to Clarendon restaurants and nightlife
Adjacent to Long Branch Elementary, Lyon Park, etc
Near Ft. Myer, Clarendon Metro and Route 50
Great access to Ft. Myer, Pentagon, District, Tysons and Crystal City.

THINGS TO KNOW
$100 Flat fee for utilities monthly
Free parking
Laundry on site

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4808671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 N Fenwick St Unit B have any available units?
33 N Fenwick St Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 N Fenwick St Unit B have?
Some of 33 N Fenwick St Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 N Fenwick St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
33 N Fenwick St Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 N Fenwick St Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 33 N Fenwick St Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 33 N Fenwick St Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 33 N Fenwick St Unit B offers parking.
Does 33 N Fenwick St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 N Fenwick St Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 N Fenwick St Unit B have a pool?
No, 33 N Fenwick St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 33 N Fenwick St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 33 N Fenwick St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 33 N Fenwick St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 N Fenwick St Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables 12 Twenty One
1221 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209
The Paramount
1425 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Io Piazza by Windsor
2727 S Quincy St
Arlington, VA 22206
Garfield Park
925 N Garfield St
Arlington, VA 22201
Park Adams
2000 N Adams St
Arlington, VA 22201
Sedona | Slate
1510 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22209
Waverly Village
4350 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
2200 Columbia Pike
2200 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University