Arlington, VA
3236 5th St S
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

3236 5th St S

3236 5th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

3236 5th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This single-family home is located in the Arlington Heights neighborhood, 3 blocks from the Foreign Service Institute, one block from the Thomas Jefferson middle school and the new Alice West Fleet elementary school, 2 blocks from route 50. Close to either Ballston, Clarendon or Virginia Square Metro. The house has 3 (2 with new carpets, 1 hardwood floor) bedrooms on the top floor with a master bath suite, a window seat, and a walk-in closet, plus another full bath. The living and dining rooms are partially furnished with hardwood floors. There is a small room off to the side of the living room that can be used as a study or playroom. The kitchen has a lot of cabinet space, Granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The sunroom is partially furnished with a hardwood floor and a guest powder room. There is lots of natural light. The basement has a carpet with a bathroom/shower. There is a queen sleeper sofa. The basement can be used as a bedroom or a rec room. Washer and dryer are located downstairs as well. Separate entrance. There is a patio with a covered gazebo. There is also a screened-in porch in the front with a table and chairs. All rooms have been freshly painted. Street parking available or use long driveway The garage is NOT included as part of the rental.
Available now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5245422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3236 5th St S have any available units?
3236 5th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3236 5th St S have?
Some of 3236 5th St S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3236 5th St S currently offering any rent specials?
3236 5th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3236 5th St S pet-friendly?
No, 3236 5th St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3236 5th St S offer parking?
Yes, 3236 5th St S offers parking.
Does 3236 5th St S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3236 5th St S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3236 5th St S have a pool?
No, 3236 5th St S does not have a pool.
Does 3236 5th St S have accessible units?
No, 3236 5th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 3236 5th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3236 5th St S does not have units with dishwashers.

