3236 5th St S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This single-family home is located in the Arlington Heights neighborhood, 3 blocks from the Foreign Service Institute, one block from the Thomas Jefferson middle school and the new Alice West Fleet elementary school, 2 blocks from route 50. Close to either Ballston, Clarendon or Virginia Square Metro. The house has 3 (2 with new carpets, 1 hardwood floor) bedrooms on the top floor with a master bath suite, a window seat, and a walk-in closet, plus another full bath. The living and dining rooms are partially furnished with hardwood floors. There is a small room off to the side of the living room that can be used as a study or playroom. The kitchen has a lot of cabinet space, Granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The sunroom is partially furnished with a hardwood floor and a guest powder room. There is lots of natural light. The basement has a carpet with a bathroom/shower. There is a queen sleeper sofa. The basement can be used as a bedroom or a rec room. Washer and dryer are located downstairs as well. Separate entrance. There is a patio with a covered gazebo. There is also a screened-in porch in the front with a table and chairs. All rooms have been freshly painted. Street parking available or use long driveway The garage is NOT included as part of the rental.

Available now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5245422)