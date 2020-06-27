All apartments in Arlington
3210 4TH STREET N
Last updated August 5 2019 at 12:01 PM

3210 4TH STREET N

3210 4th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

3210 4th Street North, Arlington, VA 22201
Ashton Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
clubhouse
Absolutely stunning home with everything one could ask for tucked away on a quiet street just 9 blocks to popular restaurants and night life in Clarendon, Clarendon Metro, & close to DC, Pentagon, and Amazon's planned HQ2 . The functional layout of this home boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. The owner's bedroom is large with a very large bathroom suite attached. The main level layout features gleaming hardwood flooring throughout the library with gas fireplace, living, dining, play, and kitchen areas, with a screened in porch in the virtually maintenance free back yard. The chef's kitchen has top of the line stainless steel Viking appliances, wine refrigerator, and warming drawer. Counter space galore is excellent for both food preparation and entertaining. The partially finished basement features a nice recreation room, full bathroom, and a large unfinished storage area with washer and dryer. The attached over sized one car garage has plenty of room for both a vehicle as well as plenty of room for storage. To qualify for this home the 2 lowest earning occupants must earn 45x the monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

