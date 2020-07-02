All apartments in Arlington
3200 22nd St N

3200 22nd Street North
Location

3200 22nd Street North, Arlington, VA 22201
on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
One of a kind 5 bed/3 bath just-renovated home in the historic Maywood neighborhood, just minutes from Georgetown, Clarendon, I-66, Amazon HQ2, and Whole Foods. Historic charm preserved throughout! Main floor features a brand new kitchen with granite counters and new appliances, dining room, living room, parlor with fireplace, two bedroom/offices, brand new hardwood floors and a brand new bathroom with marble tile and glass shower. Top floor boasts another brand new bathroom, two bedrooms, laundry room, refinished hardwood floors, master suite with two HUGE closets, and a brand new master bathroom with walk in glass double shower, soaking tub, double vanity, and stunning marble tile. Bottom floor has a walkout and is 1040 sq. ft of clean and dry open space perfect for pool and ping pong tables or even a small bowling alley. Property is a corner lot that includes several mature trees, a free-standing and electrified garage for off street parking, and is 100 feet from the Custis trail.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 3200 22nd St N have any available units?
3200 22nd St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3200 22nd St N have?
Some of 3200 22nd St N's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 22nd St N currently offering any rent specials?
3200 22nd St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 22nd St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3200 22nd St N is pet friendly.
Does 3200 22nd St N offer parking?
Yes, 3200 22nd St N offers parking.
Does 3200 22nd St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3200 22nd St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 22nd St N have a pool?
Yes, 3200 22nd St N has a pool.
Does 3200 22nd St N have accessible units?
No, 3200 22nd St N does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 22nd St N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3200 22nd St N has units with dishwashers.

