3200 22nd St N

One of a kind 5 bed/3 bath just-renovated home in the historic Maywood neighborhood, just minutes from Georgetown, Clarendon, I-66, Amazon HQ2, and Whole Foods. Historic charm preserved throughout! Main floor features a brand new kitchen with granite counters and new appliances, dining room, living room, parlor with fireplace, two bedroom/offices, brand new hardwood floors and a brand new bathroom with marble tile and glass shower. Top floor boasts another brand new bathroom, two bedrooms, laundry room, refinished hardwood floors, master suite with two HUGE closets, and a brand new master bathroom with walk in glass double shower, soaking tub, double vanity, and stunning marble tile. Bottom floor has a walkout and is 1040 sq. ft of clean and dry open space perfect for pool and ping pong tables or even a small bowling alley. Property is a corner lot that includes several mature trees, a free-standing and electrified garage for off street parking, and is 100 feet from the Custis trail.