All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3109 12TH STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
3109 12TH STREET S
Last updated May 19 2019 at 10:05 AM

3109 12TH STREET S

3109 12th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Douglas Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3109 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Douglas Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST**CUTE CAPE COD IN GREAT LOCATION**REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS**VINYL REPLACEMENT WINDOWS**DRIVEWAY PARKING PLUS GARAGE WITH SHOP AREA**PRIVATE FENCED YARD**OWNER MAY CONSIDER ONE SMALL PET**MAX TWO INCOMES TO QUALIFY**MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT**pictures from when vacant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3109 12TH STREET S have any available units?
3109 12TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3109 12TH STREET S have?
Some of 3109 12TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3109 12TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
3109 12TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 12TH STREET S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3109 12TH STREET S is pet friendly.
Does 3109 12TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 3109 12TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 3109 12TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3109 12TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 12TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 3109 12TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 3109 12TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 3109 12TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 12TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3109 12TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables 12 Twenty One
1221 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209
2121 Columbia Pike
2121 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Gates of Ballston
4108 4th St N
Arlington, VA 22203
Harvey Hall
860 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
Quincy Plaza
3900 Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22203
Virginia Square Towers
3444 Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
Park Shirlington
4510 31st St S
Arlington, VA 22206
Wildwood Towers
1075 S Jefferson St
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University