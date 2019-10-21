3108 S. Grove Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c77563b0b5 ---- Upper level retreat MSTR Bed w/fplc & screened porch & elegant MBA, 2nd BR OR office, Main lvl 3rd BR, full bath, Unfinished basement "as-is", Off street parking for 3 cars*Minimal yard, minimal work, CLOSE to bike path, parks, groceries, Shirlington, Old Town, Pentagon, airport, DC. BASEMENT "AS IS" Attached Ma Bath Bathroom Ceramic Tile Closet Ma Bedroom Walk In Countertop(S) Granite Crown Molding Fireplace Glass Doors Fireplace Mantel(S) Master Bathroom Separate Tub Master Bedroom Full Bathroom Master Bedroom Separate Shower Shades/Blinds Wood Floors