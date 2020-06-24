Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
3106 9TH ROAD N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 39
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3106 9TH ROAD N
3106 9th Road North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Lyon Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3106 9th Road North, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3106 9TH ROAD N have any available units?
3106 9TH ROAD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3106 9TH ROAD N have?
Some of 3106 9TH ROAD N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3106 9TH ROAD N currently offering any rent specials?
3106 9TH ROAD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 9TH ROAD N pet-friendly?
No, 3106 9TH ROAD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 3106 9TH ROAD N offer parking?
No, 3106 9TH ROAD N does not offer parking.
Does 3106 9TH ROAD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3106 9TH ROAD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 9TH ROAD N have a pool?
No, 3106 9TH ROAD N does not have a pool.
Does 3106 9TH ROAD N have accessible units?
No, 3106 9TH ROAD N does not have accessible units.
Does 3106 9TH ROAD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3106 9TH ROAD N has units with dishwashers.
