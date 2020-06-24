All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3106 9TH ROAD N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
3106 9TH ROAD N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3106 9TH ROAD N

3106 9th Road North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Lyon Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3106 9th Road North, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3106 9TH ROAD N have any available units?
3106 9TH ROAD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3106 9TH ROAD N have?
Some of 3106 9TH ROAD N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3106 9TH ROAD N currently offering any rent specials?
3106 9TH ROAD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 9TH ROAD N pet-friendly?
No, 3106 9TH ROAD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3106 9TH ROAD N offer parking?
No, 3106 9TH ROAD N does not offer parking.
Does 3106 9TH ROAD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3106 9TH ROAD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 9TH ROAD N have a pool?
No, 3106 9TH ROAD N does not have a pool.
Does 3106 9TH ROAD N have accessible units?
No, 3106 9TH ROAD N does not have accessible units.
Does 3106 9TH ROAD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3106 9TH ROAD N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Prime at Arlington Courthouse
1415 N Taft St
Arlington, VA 22201
4040 Wilson
4040 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
Altaire North
410 Army Navy Drive
Arlington, VA 22202
Bell Arlington Ridge
2400 24th Road South
Arlington, VA 22206
Crystal Towers
1600 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
The Bartlett
520 12th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal City Lofts
305 10th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Haven Columbia Pike
805 S Florida St
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University