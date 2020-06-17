305 N MANCHESTER ST

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport recently renovated ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

APPLY ON LINE WITH LONG & FOSTER WEBSITE-CALL EDIE AT 703 801-2800 FOR INFO FABULOUS 5 LEVEL SPLIT IN SOUGHT AFTER N ARLINGTON. hOME HAS BEEN UPDATED. BACKS TO PARK-4 BR 2 REC RMS & 2.5 BATHS. FENCED BACK YARD LARGE STORAGE UNDER CARPORT-AWESOME LOCATION CLOSE TO DC; AIRPORT COMMUTING AND MORE