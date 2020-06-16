All apartments in Arlington
305 10th St S

305 10th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

305 10th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal City Shops

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Perfectly located adjacent to long bridge playgrounds and park, walking distance to Pentagon Mall, Whole Foods, 2 metro stops, loads of shops and restaurants, Earthtreks climbing gym, bike and running trails galore and easy bike / Uber ride into DC.

The unit is spacious with high ceilings, walk in closets, an in unit washer and dryer. The building offers shared hosting spaces and movie theatre, as well has a secure room for your amazon packages and offer outdoor space with grills.

As a part of gates Hudson family, you have access to nearby sister properties amenities as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 10th St S have any available units?
305 10th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 10th St S have?
Some of 305 10th St S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 10th St S currently offering any rent specials?
305 10th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 10th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 10th St S is pet friendly.
Does 305 10th St S offer parking?
Yes, 305 10th St S offers parking.
Does 305 10th St S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 10th St S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 10th St S have a pool?
No, 305 10th St S does not have a pool.
Does 305 10th St S have accessible units?
No, 305 10th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 305 10th St S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 10th St S has units with dishwashers.
