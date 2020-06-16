305 10th St S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Perfectly located adjacent to long bridge playgrounds and park, walking distance to Pentagon Mall, Whole Foods, 2 metro stops, loads of shops and restaurants, Earthtreks climbing gym, bike and running trails galore and easy bike / Uber ride into DC.



The unit is spacious with high ceilings, walk in closets, an in unit washer and dryer. The building offers shared hosting spaces and movie theatre, as well has a secure room for your amazon packages and offer outdoor space with grills.



As a part of gates Hudson family, you have access to nearby sister properties amenities as well.