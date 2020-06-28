Rent Calculator
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:59 AM
3028 S ABINGDON STREET
3028 South Abingdon Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3028 South Abingdon Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PRICE IMPROVED-Available to move in immediately. Owner will paint unit prior to move in. Great location, 2 level home with private backyard, pets allowed-MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3028 S ABINGDON STREET have any available units?
3028 S ABINGDON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 3028 S ABINGDON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3028 S ABINGDON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3028 S ABINGDON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3028 S ABINGDON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3028 S ABINGDON STREET offer parking?
No, 3028 S ABINGDON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3028 S ABINGDON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3028 S ABINGDON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3028 S ABINGDON STREET have a pool?
No, 3028 S ABINGDON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3028 S ABINGDON STREET have accessible units?
No, 3028 S ABINGDON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3028 S ABINGDON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3028 S ABINGDON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3028 S ABINGDON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3028 S ABINGDON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
