Home
Arlington, VA
3023 S COLUMBUS STREET
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3023 S COLUMBUS STREET
3023 South Columbus Street
No Longer Available
Location
3023 South Columbus Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington
Amenities
patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Fabulous Fairlington**6 pools and numerous tennis courts* Close to Pentagon bus! Full size Clarendon (1500) with PATIO and fenced b'yard.*Great for cook-outs this summer! No houses behind you!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3023 S COLUMBUS STREET have any available units?
3023 S COLUMBUS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 3023 S COLUMBUS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3023 S COLUMBUS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3023 S COLUMBUS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3023 S COLUMBUS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 3023 S COLUMBUS STREET offer parking?
No, 3023 S COLUMBUS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3023 S COLUMBUS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3023 S COLUMBUS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3023 S COLUMBUS STREET have a pool?
Yes, 3023 S COLUMBUS STREET has a pool.
Does 3023 S COLUMBUS STREET have accessible units?
No, 3023 S COLUMBUS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3023 S COLUMBUS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3023 S COLUMBUS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3023 S COLUMBUS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3023 S COLUMBUS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
