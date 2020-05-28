All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:05 PM

3020 TORONTO STREET N

3020 North Toronto Street · No Longer Available
Location

3020 North Toronto Street, Arlington, VA 22213
Williamsburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
clubhouse
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
This lovely home offers a beautiful landscaped lawn and back fence. WALK to Metro!! Cul-de-sac street. HUGE family and recreation room, wet bar, vinyl double glazed window, hardwood floor on main level, fireplace in living room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3020 TORONTO STREET N have any available units?
3020 TORONTO STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3020 TORONTO STREET N have?
Some of 3020 TORONTO STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3020 TORONTO STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3020 TORONTO STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 TORONTO STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 3020 TORONTO STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3020 TORONTO STREET N offer parking?
No, 3020 TORONTO STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 3020 TORONTO STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3020 TORONTO STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 TORONTO STREET N have a pool?
No, 3020 TORONTO STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 3020 TORONTO STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3020 TORONTO STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 TORONTO STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3020 TORONTO STREET N has units with dishwashers.
