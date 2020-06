3017 S BUCHANAN ST.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

GORGEOUS AND RARELY AVAILABLE 3BR 2BA END TOWNHOUSE WITH APPROXIMATELY 1830 SQ FT (FEELS LIKE A SINGLE FAMILY). JUST A FEW OF THE SPECIAL FEATURES INCLUDE: BEAUTIFULLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, AN UPDATED KITCHEN & BATH, NEWER WINDOWS, PULL DOWN STAIRCASE TO ATTIC (WHICH OFFERS ADDITONAL STORAGE AND THE ADDITIONAL INSULATION KEEPS THE PROPERTY KEEPS UTILITIES REASONABLE DURING THE DIFFERENT SEASONS) AND A FABULOUS PATIO FOR AL FRESCO DINING. WHEN APPYING, APPLY ON-LINE AT OUR WEBSITE, BOTH THE SECURITY DEPOSIT AND FIRST MONTH~S RENT DUE AT THE TIME OF PROCESSING IN THE FORM OF CERTIFIED FUNDS. CALL FOR INSTRUCTIONS REGARDING PROCESS TO SECURE PROPERTY. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS OR SMOKERS. 80% OF FLOORS MUST BE COVERED. ONE INCOME TO QUALIFY $2850 x40 ($114,000)