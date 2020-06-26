Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2913-F S WOODLEY ST #3
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:44 PM
1 of 11
2913-F S WOODLEY ST #3
2913 S Woodley St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2913 S Woodley St, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
TWO BEDROOM CONDO W/VAULTED CEILINGS IN LIVING RM*SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN*ATTIC ACCESS*LIVE IN POPULAR COURTBRIDGE OF ARLINGTON*CLOSE TO ROUTE 7 & 395*CLOSE TO DC, SHIRLINGTON,AND FSI OFFICE*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2913-F S WOODLEY ST #3 have any available units?
2913-F S WOODLEY ST #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2913-F S WOODLEY ST #3 have?
Some of 2913-F S WOODLEY ST #3's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2913-F S WOODLEY ST #3 currently offering any rent specials?
2913-F S WOODLEY ST #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913-F S WOODLEY ST #3 pet-friendly?
No, 2913-F S WOODLEY ST #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2913-F S WOODLEY ST #3 offer parking?
Yes, 2913-F S WOODLEY ST #3 offers parking.
Does 2913-F S WOODLEY ST #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2913-F S WOODLEY ST #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913-F S WOODLEY ST #3 have a pool?
No, 2913-F S WOODLEY ST #3 does not have a pool.
Does 2913-F S WOODLEY ST #3 have accessible units?
No, 2913-F S WOODLEY ST #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2913-F S WOODLEY ST #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2913-F S WOODLEY ST #3 has units with dishwashers.
