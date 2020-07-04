All apartments in Arlington
2912 13TH ROAD S

2912 13th Road South · No Longer Available
Location

2912 13th Road South, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights South

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
SUPER CONVENIENT LOCATION! 5 MIN DRIVE TO I-395, UNDER 10 MIN TO PENTAGON METRO STATION, BUS STOPS RIGHT IN FRONT OF COMMUNITY. SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS IN WALKING DISTANCE. FRESHLY PAINTED, HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW REFRIGERATOR, NEW HVAC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 13TH ROAD S have any available units?
2912 13TH ROAD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2912 13TH ROAD S have?
Some of 2912 13TH ROAD S's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 13TH ROAD S currently offering any rent specials?
2912 13TH ROAD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 13TH ROAD S pet-friendly?
No, 2912 13TH ROAD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2912 13TH ROAD S offer parking?
No, 2912 13TH ROAD S does not offer parking.
Does 2912 13TH ROAD S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 13TH ROAD S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 13TH ROAD S have a pool?
No, 2912 13TH ROAD S does not have a pool.
Does 2912 13TH ROAD S have accessible units?
No, 2912 13TH ROAD S does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 13TH ROAD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2912 13TH ROAD S has units with dishwashers.

