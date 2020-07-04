2912 13TH ROAD S

2912 13th Road South, Arlington, VA 22204 Columbia Heights South
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
SUPER CONVENIENT LOCATION! 5 MIN DRIVE TO I-395, UNDER 10 MIN TO PENTAGON METRO STATION, BUS STOPS RIGHT IN FRONT OF COMMUNITY. SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS IN WALKING DISTANCE. FRESHLY PAINTED, HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW REFRIGERATOR, NEW HVAC.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
