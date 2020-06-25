Amenities

2846 South Abingdon Street Available 06/05/19 Lovely Arlington Townhouse- Great Location! - Kitchen features granite and ceramic tile, walks out to paved, fenced patio. Bright living and dining room, 12' ceiling, hardwood floors on main and upper level. Spacious master and generous closet space. Large lower level rec room and recently remodeled full bath. Fairlington Village has ample parking and community pools. Less than 1 mile to Shirlington shopping, dining, entertainment, and dog park! Minutes to 395 and King St!



