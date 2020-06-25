All apartments in Arlington
2846 South Abingdon Street
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

2846 South Abingdon Street

2846 South Abingdon Street · No Longer Available
Location

2846 South Abingdon Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2846 South Abingdon Street Available 06/05/19 Lovely Arlington Townhouse- Great Location! - Kitchen features granite and ceramic tile, walks out to paved, fenced patio. Bright living and dining room, 12' ceiling, hardwood floors on main and upper level. Spacious master and generous closet space. Large lower level rec room and recently remodeled full bath. Fairlington Village has ample parking and community pools. Less than 1 mile to Shirlington shopping, dining, entertainment, and dog park! Minutes to 395 and King St!

Real Property Management Pros
Equal Housing Opportunity
* Pet accepted on case-by-case basis
* Sorry, no Section 8 accepted

FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos

(RLNE4847870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2846 South Abingdon Street have any available units?
2846 South Abingdon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2846 South Abingdon Street have?
Some of 2846 South Abingdon Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2846 South Abingdon Street currently offering any rent specials?
2846 South Abingdon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2846 South Abingdon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2846 South Abingdon Street is pet friendly.
Does 2846 South Abingdon Street offer parking?
Yes, 2846 South Abingdon Street offers parking.
Does 2846 South Abingdon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2846 South Abingdon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2846 South Abingdon Street have a pool?
Yes, 2846 South Abingdon Street has a pool.
Does 2846 South Abingdon Street have accessible units?
No, 2846 South Abingdon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2846 South Abingdon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2846 South Abingdon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
