2832 S ABINGDON STREET

2832 South Abingdon Street, Arlington, VA 22206 Fairlington - Shirlington
Quiet retreat with treehouse views. Cozy 1 bedroom Braddock model. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances - new range & microwave. Freshly painted & neutral berber carpeting. Front loading washer/dryer in hall closet. Bedroom has walk-in closet. Floored attic storage. Spacious balcony space. EZ parking adjacent. Monthly maid service included!. Landlord says no pets. Sentrilock on to left of front door of building. Park anywhere.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
