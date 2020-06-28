All apartments in Arlington
2832 S ABINGDON STREET
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

2832 S ABINGDON STREET

2832 South Abingdon Street · No Longer Available
Location

2832 South Abingdon Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Quiet retreat with treehouse views. Cozy 1 bedroom Braddock model. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances - new range & microwave. Freshly painted & neutral berber carpeting. Front loading washer/dryer in hall closet. Bedroom has walk-in closet. Floored attic storage. Spacious balcony space. EZ parking adjacent. Monthly maid service included!. Landlord says no pets. Sentrilock on to left of front door of building. Park anywhere.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2832 S ABINGDON STREET have any available units?
2832 S ABINGDON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2832 S ABINGDON STREET have?
Some of 2832 S ABINGDON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2832 S ABINGDON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2832 S ABINGDON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2832 S ABINGDON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2832 S ABINGDON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2832 S ABINGDON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2832 S ABINGDON STREET offers parking.
Does 2832 S ABINGDON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2832 S ABINGDON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2832 S ABINGDON STREET have a pool?
No, 2832 S ABINGDON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2832 S ABINGDON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2832 S ABINGDON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2832 S ABINGDON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2832 S ABINGDON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
