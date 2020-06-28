2832 S ABINGDON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Quiet retreat with treehouse views. Cozy 1 bedroom Braddock model. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances - new range & microwave. Freshly painted & neutral berber carpeting. Front loading washer/dryer in hall closet. Bedroom has walk-in closet. Floored attic storage. Spacious balcony space. EZ parking adjacent. Monthly maid service included!. Landlord says no pets. Sentrilock on to left of front door of building. Park anywhere.