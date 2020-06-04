All apartments in Arlington
2812 S ABINGDON STREET
2812 S ABINGDON STREET

2812 South Abingdon Street · No Longer Available
Location

2812 South Abingdon Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
dog park
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
A Gorgeous townhouse 2BD/2BA located in Fairlington Village. Has 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the upper level, the property has a spacious finished basement with a full bathroom and laundry. The main level has a living room, dining area and Kitchen with fairly new appliances. The kitchen has a door with access to the pathway at the back of the house. The property is near the community swimming pool, tennis courts, play area and community center, Shirlington Dog Park, Utah Dog Park, and Shirlington Village. The Rent includes water, sewer and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2812 S ABINGDON STREET have any available units?
2812 S ABINGDON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2812 S ABINGDON STREET have?
Some of 2812 S ABINGDON STREET's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2812 S ABINGDON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2812 S ABINGDON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2812 S ABINGDON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2812 S ABINGDON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2812 S ABINGDON STREET offer parking?
No, 2812 S ABINGDON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2812 S ABINGDON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2812 S ABINGDON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2812 S ABINGDON STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2812 S ABINGDON STREET has a pool.
Does 2812 S ABINGDON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2812 S ABINGDON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2812 S ABINGDON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2812 S ABINGDON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
