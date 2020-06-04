2812 S ABINGDON STREET

Amenities

A Gorgeous townhouse 2BD/2BA located in Fairlington Village. Has 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the upper level, the property has a spacious finished basement with a full bathroom and laundry. The main level has a living room, dining area and Kitchen with fairly new appliances. The kitchen has a door with access to the pathway at the back of the house. The property is near the community swimming pool, tennis courts, play area and community center, Shirlington Dog Park, Utah Dog Park, and Shirlington Village. The Rent includes water, sewer and trash.