2725 South Veitch Street, Arlington, VA 22206 Long Branch Creek
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
updated 2 bedroom 1.5 baths duplex with a private driveaway. new kitchen with granite countertops, Pets are allowed on a case by case basis, pet security deposit required. flat backyard with a storage shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2725 S VEITCH STREET have any available units?
2725 S VEITCH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2725 S VEITCH STREET have?
Some of 2725 S VEITCH STREET's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 S VEITCH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2725 S VEITCH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 S VEITCH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2725 S VEITCH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2725 S VEITCH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2725 S VEITCH STREET offers parking.
Does 2725 S VEITCH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2725 S VEITCH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 S VEITCH STREET have a pool?
No, 2725 S VEITCH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2725 S VEITCH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2725 S VEITCH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 S VEITCH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2725 S VEITCH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.