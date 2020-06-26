All apartments in Arlington
2725 S VEITCH STREET
2725 S VEITCH STREET

2725 South Veitch Street · No Longer Available
Location

2725 South Veitch Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Long Branch Creek

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
updated 2 bedroom 1.5 baths duplex with a private driveaway. new kitchen with granite countertops, Pets are allowed on a case by case basis, pet security deposit required. flat backyard with a storage shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

2725 S VEITCH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Some of 2725 S VEITCH STREET's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
2725 S VEITCH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 2725 S VEITCH STREET is pet friendly.
Yes, 2725 S VEITCH STREET offers parking.
No, 2725 S VEITCH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 2725 S VEITCH STREET does not have a pool.
No, 2725 S VEITCH STREET does not have accessible units.
No, 2725 S VEITCH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
