All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2724 S CLEVELAND STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2724 S CLEVELAND STREET
Last updated May 23 2019 at 6:13 AM

2724 S CLEVELAND STREET

2724 South Cleveland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2724 South Cleveland Street, Arlington, VA 22206

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Vacant go and show. $50 per application fee . Sunny and bright semi detached.Available from now. Must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 S CLEVELAND STREET have any available units?
2724 S CLEVELAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 2724 S CLEVELAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2724 S CLEVELAND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 S CLEVELAND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2724 S CLEVELAND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2724 S CLEVELAND STREET offer parking?
No, 2724 S CLEVELAND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2724 S CLEVELAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2724 S CLEVELAND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 S CLEVELAND STREET have a pool?
No, 2724 S CLEVELAND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2724 S CLEVELAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 2724 S CLEVELAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 S CLEVELAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2724 S CLEVELAND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2724 S CLEVELAND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2724 S CLEVELAND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sheffield Court
701 N Wayne St
Arlington, VA 22201
Union on Queen
1515 N Queen St
Arlington, VA 22209
Key Gardens
5121 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
1800 Oak Apartments
1800 N Oak St
Arlington, VA 22209
Courtland Towers
1200 N Veitch St
Arlington, VA 22201
Virginia Square
901 N Nelson St
Arlington, VA 22203
The Beacon Clarendon
1128 N Irving St
Arlington, VA 22201
Crystal Plaza
2111 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University