Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2724 S CLEVELAND STREET
Last updated May 23 2019 at 6:13 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2724 S CLEVELAND STREET
2724 South Cleveland Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2724 South Cleveland Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Vacant go and show. $50 per application fee . Sunny and bright semi detached.Available from now. Must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2724 S CLEVELAND STREET have any available units?
2724 S CLEVELAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 2724 S CLEVELAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2724 S CLEVELAND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 S CLEVELAND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2724 S CLEVELAND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2724 S CLEVELAND STREET offer parking?
No, 2724 S CLEVELAND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2724 S CLEVELAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2724 S CLEVELAND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 S CLEVELAND STREET have a pool?
No, 2724 S CLEVELAND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2724 S CLEVELAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 2724 S CLEVELAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 S CLEVELAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2724 S CLEVELAND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2724 S CLEVELAND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2724 S CLEVELAND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
