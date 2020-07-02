All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2658 N. Quantico Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2658 N. Quantico Street
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

2658 N. Quantico Street

2658 North Quantico Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2658 North Quantico Street, Arlington, VA 22207
East Falls Church

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7e936d208b ---- Less than 1 mile walk to East Falls Church Metro station! Timeless 3 BR all brick Colonial with Hardwood Floors, Carport, Patio and Fenced Rear Yard. Kitchen has cherry cabinets & corian countertops. Wood burning Fireplace. Main Level Bedroom w/ Bath. Basement offers 2 finished rooms plus Laundry and Storage. Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted Fireplace Glass Doors Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2658 N. Quantico Street have any available units?
2658 N. Quantico Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2658 N. Quantico Street have?
Some of 2658 N. Quantico Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2658 N. Quantico Street currently offering any rent specials?
2658 N. Quantico Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2658 N. Quantico Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2658 N. Quantico Street is pet friendly.
Does 2658 N. Quantico Street offer parking?
Yes, 2658 N. Quantico Street offers parking.
Does 2658 N. Quantico Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2658 N. Quantico Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2658 N. Quantico Street have a pool?
No, 2658 N. Quantico Street does not have a pool.
Does 2658 N. Quantico Street have accessible units?
No, 2658 N. Quantico Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2658 N. Quantico Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2658 N. Quantico Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N
Arlington, VA 22203
Delancey at Shirlington Village
4220 Campbell Ave
Arlington, VA 22206
Gates of Ballston
4108 4th St N
Arlington, VA 22203
The Meridian At Courthouse Commons
1401 N Taft St
Arlington, VA 22201
Avalon Courthouse Place
1320 N Veitch St
Arlington, VA 22201
Shirlington House
4201 31st St S
Arlington, VA 22206
The Shell
870 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
The Point at Pentagon City
1201 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University