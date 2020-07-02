2658 N. Quantico Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7e936d208b ---- Less than 1 mile walk to East Falls Church Metro station! Timeless 3 BR all brick Colonial with Hardwood Floors, Carport, Patio and Fenced Rear Yard. Kitchen has cherry cabinets & corian countertops. Wood burning Fireplace. Main Level Bedroom w/ Bath. Basement offers 2 finished rooms plus Laundry and Storage. Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted Fireplace Glass Doors Wood Floors