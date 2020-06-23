2626 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

RENOVATED & SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM 1 FULL BATH APT WALKING DISTANCE TO CLARENDON METRO. 1 PARKING SPACE AND BASIC UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT. COIN OPERATED LAUNDRY IN BUILDING. STORAGE CLOSET PROVIDED WITH UNIT. WONDERFUL LANDLORD AND PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BUILDING. SQUARE FOOTAGE OF UNIT IS 800+ APPROXIMATELY. OWNER USES OWN LEASE.