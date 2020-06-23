All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:24 AM

2626 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD

2626 Washington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2626 Washington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
RENOVATED & SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM 1 FULL BATH APT WALKING DISTANCE TO CLARENDON METRO. 1 PARKING SPACE AND BASIC UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT. COIN OPERATED LAUNDRY IN BUILDING. STORAGE CLOSET PROVIDED WITH UNIT. WONDERFUL LANDLORD AND PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BUILDING. SQUARE FOOTAGE OF UNIT IS 800+ APPROXIMATELY. OWNER USES OWN LEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2626 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have any available units?
2626 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2626 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2626 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2626 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2626 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2626 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2626 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2626 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2626 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 2626 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2626 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2626 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2626 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2626 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2626 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2626 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2626 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
