Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2621 12TH STREET S
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2621 12TH STREET S
2621 12th Street South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Columbia Heights South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2621 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights South
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 bathroom available for immediate move in. Short term leases considered. Pets accepted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2621 12TH STREET S have any available units?
2621 12TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 2621 12TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
2621 12TH STREET S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 12TH STREET S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2621 12TH STREET S is pet friendly.
Does 2621 12TH STREET S offer parking?
No, 2621 12TH STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 2621 12TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2621 12TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 12TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 2621 12TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 2621 12TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 2621 12TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 12TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2621 12TH STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2621 12TH STREET S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2621 12TH STREET S does not have units with air conditioning.
