2604 9TH STREET N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
2604 9TH STREET N
2604 9th Street North
·
No Longer Available
Location
2604 9th Street North, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Duplex. 2 BR, 1 Bath. 2nd Floor Unit. Good Condition. Newer Carpet. Short distance to metro,shops,restaurants,nightlife. Washer/Dryer in common area shared with unit below. Water included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2604 9TH STREET N have any available units?
2604 9TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2604 9TH STREET N have?
Some of 2604 9TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2604 9TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
2604 9TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 9TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 2604 9TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2604 9TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 2604 9TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 2604 9TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2604 9TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 9TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 2604 9TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 2604 9TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 2604 9TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 9TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2604 9TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
