Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:35 AM

2603 ARLINGTON BLVD N #40

2603 Arlington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2603 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 102 not #40 as in tax records. Sunny unit w washer dryer in unit. Lots of parking. Go and show.Thank you. Apply online thru Long and Foster. Say stubs/w2s minimum credit 600. 35 x rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

