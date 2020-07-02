2600 16TH STREET S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel microwave oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable One bedroom - two levels - Owner will allow dogs on a case by case basis. Stainless Steel appliances, in unit washer and dryer. Private deck to enjoy with stairs to backyard. It's a must see!!