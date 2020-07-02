2600 16TH STREET S

All apartments in Arlington
Location

2600 16th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable One bedroom - two levels - Owner will allow dogs on a case by case basis. Stainless Steel appliances, in unit washer and dryer. Private deck to enjoy with stairs to backyard. It's a must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

