Arlington, VA
2552 South Arlington Mill Drive - D, Unit #D
Last updated November 4 2019 at 4:19 AM

2552 South Arlington Mill Drive - D, Unit #D

2552 South Arlington Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2552 South Arlington Mill Drive, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Open and sunny 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom unfurnished end-unit brick townhouse in Shirlington. Available for rent October 1. Townhouse is located in a very quiet, wooded neighborhood and has been renovated recently, including upgraded kitchen, hardwood floors, new LG kitchen appliances, new oversize LG washing machine and dryer, and new HVAC. The property also includes a recently upgraded fenced patio. Pets are welcomed!Upper floor -- Master bedroom, including en suite bathroom with bathtub and walk-in closet. Second bedroom including en suite bathroom with shower.Lower floor -- Family room, utility room with washing machine and dryer, third bedroom with large closet, full bathroom with shower.Features include:- 1800+ square feet of living space- Newly renovated kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel LG appliances- Wood-burning fireplace- Hardwood floors throughout main floor and in master bedroom- Oversize LG washing machine and dryer- Master suite with en suite bathroom; walk-in closet with built in organizers- Second bedroom with en suite bathroom- Private enclosed patio with space for BBQ and entertainment- Permit parking included for two vehicles- Access to community swimming pool and tennis courts- Very close proximity to Shirlington village with restaurants, retail shops, movie theater, public library, Harris Teeter, and Shirlington Transit Center- Close to the W&OD and Four Mile Run trails- Close to bus stops for 22A and 7C ART and Metrobus routes, and short ride to the Pentagon.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Karen Fifield 202 766 9246
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2552 South Arlington Mill Drive - D, Unit #D have any available units?
2552 South Arlington Mill Drive - D, Unit #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2552 South Arlington Mill Drive - D, Unit #D have?
Some of 2552 South Arlington Mill Drive - D, Unit #D's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2552 South Arlington Mill Drive - D, Unit #D currently offering any rent specials?
2552 South Arlington Mill Drive - D, Unit #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2552 South Arlington Mill Drive - D, Unit #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 2552 South Arlington Mill Drive - D, Unit #D is pet friendly.
Does 2552 South Arlington Mill Drive - D, Unit #D offer parking?
Yes, 2552 South Arlington Mill Drive - D, Unit #D offers parking.
Does 2552 South Arlington Mill Drive - D, Unit #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2552 South Arlington Mill Drive - D, Unit #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2552 South Arlington Mill Drive - D, Unit #D have a pool?
Yes, 2552 South Arlington Mill Drive - D, Unit #D has a pool.
Does 2552 South Arlington Mill Drive - D, Unit #D have accessible units?
No, 2552 South Arlington Mill Drive - D, Unit #D does not have accessible units.
Does 2552 South Arlington Mill Drive - D, Unit #D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2552 South Arlington Mill Drive - D, Unit #D has units with dishwashers.

