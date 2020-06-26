2552 South Arlington Mill Drive - D, Unit #D

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly tennis court

Open and sunny 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom unfurnished end-unit brick townhouse in Shirlington. Available for rent October 1. Townhouse is located in a very quiet, wooded neighborhood and has been renovated recently, including upgraded kitchen, hardwood floors, new LG kitchen appliances, new oversize LG washing machine and dryer, and new HVAC. The property also includes a recently upgraded fenced patio. Pets are welcomed!Upper floor -- Master bedroom, including en suite bathroom with bathtub and walk-in closet. Second bedroom including en suite bathroom with shower.Lower floor -- Family room, utility room with washing machine and dryer, third bedroom with large closet, full bathroom with shower.Features include:- 1800+ square feet of living space- Newly renovated kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel LG appliances- Wood-burning fireplace- Hardwood floors throughout main floor and in master bedroom- Oversize LG washing machine and dryer- Master suite with en suite bathroom; walk-in closet with built in organizers- Second bedroom with en suite bathroom- Private enclosed patio with space for BBQ and entertainment- Permit parking included for two vehicles- Access to community swimming pool and tennis courts- Very close proximity to Shirlington village with restaurants, retail shops, movie theater, public library, Harris Teeter, and Shirlington Transit Center- Close to the W&OD and Four Mile Run trails- Close to bus stops for 22A and 7C ART and Metrobus routes, and short ride to the Pentagon.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax

Karen Fifield 202 766 9246

4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030

Office: (703) 964-1290

Each office is independently owned and operated.



Globe Trotter Properties

Rebecca Ripley, Broker

6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044

Office: (703)-495-3082