2546 S WALTER REED DRIVE
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:30 AM

2546 S WALTER REED DRIVE

2546 South Walter Reed Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2546 South Walter Reed Drive, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
VACANT AND READY FOR NEW TENANTS-BRICK THREE LEVEL TOWN HOME-FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT -NEW FRONT LOAD WASHER AND DRYER-BASEMENT NEW BERBER CARPET-MAIN LEVEL HARDWOOD FLOORS DOUBLE COAT POLISHED-PRIVATE FENCED AND GATED PATIO - ONE PARKING SPACE PERMIT CONVEYS WITH UNIT-ENJOY THE WINDGATE COMMUNITY POOL AND TENNIS COURT- MOST CONVENIENT LOCATION

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2546 S WALTER REED DRIVE have any available units?
2546 S WALTER REED DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2546 S WALTER REED DRIVE have?
Some of 2546 S WALTER REED DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2546 S WALTER REED DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2546 S WALTER REED DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2546 S WALTER REED DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2546 S WALTER REED DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2546 S WALTER REED DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2546 S WALTER REED DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2546 S WALTER REED DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2546 S WALTER REED DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2546 S WALTER REED DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2546 S WALTER REED DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2546 S WALTER REED DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2546 S WALTER REED DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2546 S WALTER REED DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2546 S WALTER REED DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
