2546 S WALTER REED DRIVE

2546 South Walter Reed Drive, Arlington, VA 22206 Fairlington - Shirlington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
VACANT AND READY FOR NEW TENANTS-BRICK THREE LEVEL TOWN HOME-FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT -NEW FRONT LOAD WASHER AND DRYER-BASEMENT NEW BERBER CARPET-MAIN LEVEL HARDWOOD FLOORS DOUBLE COAT POLISHED-PRIVATE FENCED AND GATED PATIO - ONE PARKING SPACE PERMIT CONVEYS WITH UNIT-ENJOY THE WINDGATE COMMUNITY POOL AND TENNIS COURT- MOST CONVENIENT LOCATION
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
