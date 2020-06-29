2546 S WALTER REED DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

VACANT AND READY FOR NEW TENANTS-BRICK THREE LEVEL TOWN HOME-FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT -NEW FRONT LOAD WASHER AND DRYER-BASEMENT NEW BERBER CARPET-MAIN LEVEL HARDWOOD FLOORS DOUBLE COAT POLISHED-PRIVATE FENCED AND GATED PATIO - ONE PARKING SPACE PERMIT CONVEYS WITH UNIT-ENJOY THE WINDGATE COMMUNITY POOL AND TENNIS COURT- MOST CONVENIENT LOCATION