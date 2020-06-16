Rent Calculator
254 N THOMAS STREET
1 of 16
254 N THOMAS STREET
254 North Thomas Street
No Longer Available
254 North Thomas Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Buckingham
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
REDUCED!walk to Ballston metro, great location. New wood floor new kitchen new paint, close to Laundry room. available now.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Does 254 N THOMAS STREET have any available units?
254 N THOMAS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 254 N THOMAS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
254 N THOMAS STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 N THOMAS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 254 N THOMAS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 254 N THOMAS STREET offer parking?
No, 254 N THOMAS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 254 N THOMAS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 254 N THOMAS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 N THOMAS STREET have a pool?
No, 254 N THOMAS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 254 N THOMAS STREET have accessible units?
No, 254 N THOMAS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 254 N THOMAS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 254 N THOMAS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 254 N THOMAS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 254 N THOMAS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
