Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2532 FAIRFAX DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2532 FAIRFAX DRIVE
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:12 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2532 FAIRFAX DRIVE
2532 Fairfax Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Clarendon - Courthouse
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2532 Fairfax Drive, Arlington, VA 22201
Clarendon - Courthouse
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2532 FAIRFAX DRIVE have any available units?
2532 FAIRFAX DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2532 FAIRFAX DRIVE have?
Some of 2532 FAIRFAX DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2532 FAIRFAX DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2532 FAIRFAX DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 FAIRFAX DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2532 FAIRFAX DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2532 FAIRFAX DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2532 FAIRFAX DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2532 FAIRFAX DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2532 FAIRFAX DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 FAIRFAX DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2532 FAIRFAX DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2532 FAIRFAX DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2532 FAIRFAX DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 FAIRFAX DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2532 FAIRFAX DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
vPoint Apartments
1210 N Highland St
Arlington, VA 22201
Lofts 590
590 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Columbia Crossing
1957 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Tellus
2009 14th St N
Arlington, VA 22201
Courthouse Plaza
2250 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Park Shirlington
4510 31st St S
Arlington, VA 22206
The Citizen at Shirlington Village
3000 S Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22206
Crystal Square
1515 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Arlington, VA 22202
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with Gym
Arlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ballston Virginia Square
Crystal City Shops
Radnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora Highlands
Clarendon Courthouse
Columbia Heights West
Penrose
Nauck
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University