Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher gym pool elevator

Less than 2 miles to National Airport and Amazon HQ2, The Grove is a great place to live and this unit is absolutely beautiful. Walk to the grocery store, Starbucks, dry cleaning and restaurants. Community features well stocked Gym, Movie Room with reclining seats, Pool, Reading Room and reservable Community Room.Unit has 2 bedrooms 1 full bath, Granite counter tops, Gas cooking and full size Washer and Dryer. (Available on May 1st, 2020.)