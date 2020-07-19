2409 S INGE STREET

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bath home that has just been meticulously remodeled from top-to-bottom. Located on a quiet street in an unbeatable location - walking distance to both the Pentagon City and Crystal City metro stations (stress-free commuting), 23rd St. Restaurant Row, shops, tennis courts, parks and bike baths; just over a mile from DCA airport. First floor living areas include beautiful and bright white kitchen, dining room, living room and year round sunroom. Kitchen opens to a brand new screened-in deck overlooking a private backyard with elevated garden plot.Upper level includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (including en-suite master bath). Master suite features an office/sitting room/dressing area with lofted ceilings and skylights.Fully finished walk-out basement with bedroom, bathroom, laundry room and rec-room w/ wet bar - perfect for an in-law suite!All new appliances, bathrooms, windows, lights and fixtures; refinished hardwood floors throughout. Single car garage accessible from the rear alley.8 blocks walk to Pentagon City Metro, Pentagon City Mall, Pentagon Row, Costco.DCA-Reagan airport is just 1.1 miles away (5 min drive), making travel a breeze (no noise concern as flights are not permitted to pass over the neighborhood).Adjacent to the new Amazon HQ2 (National Landing)You can reach the Pentagon in 6 minutes, the District of Columbia/ US Capitol area in ten minutes (no traffic lights)Easy access to IO-395, Route 1 and George Washington Memorial Parkway.