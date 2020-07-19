All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2409 S INGE STREET

2409 South Inge Street · No Longer Available
Location

2409 South Inge Street, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bath home that has just been meticulously remodeled from top-to-bottom. Located on a quiet street in an unbeatable location - walking distance to both the Pentagon City and Crystal City metro stations (stress-free commuting), 23rd St. Restaurant Row, shops, tennis courts, parks and bike baths; just over a mile from DCA airport. First floor living areas include beautiful and bright white kitchen, dining room, living room and year round sunroom. Kitchen opens to a brand new screened-in deck overlooking a private backyard with elevated garden plot.Upper level includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (including en-suite master bath). Master suite features an office/sitting room/dressing area with lofted ceilings and skylights.Fully finished walk-out basement with bedroom, bathroom, laundry room and rec-room w/ wet bar - perfect for an in-law suite!All new appliances, bathrooms, windows, lights and fixtures; refinished hardwood floors throughout. Single car garage accessible from the rear alley.8 blocks walk to Pentagon City Metro, Pentagon City Mall, Pentagon Row, Costco.DCA-Reagan airport is just 1.1 miles away (5 min drive), making travel a breeze (no noise concern as flights are not permitted to pass over the neighborhood).Adjacent to the new Amazon HQ2 (National Landing)You can reach the Pentagon in 6 minutes, the District of Columbia/ US Capitol area in ten minutes (no traffic lights)Easy access to IO-395, Route 1 and George Washington Memorial Parkway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 S INGE STREET have any available units?
2409 S INGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2409 S INGE STREET have?
Some of 2409 S INGE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 S INGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2409 S INGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 S INGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2409 S INGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2409 S INGE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2409 S INGE STREET offers parking.
Does 2409 S INGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2409 S INGE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 S INGE STREET have a pool?
No, 2409 S INGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2409 S INGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2409 S INGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 S INGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2409 S INGE STREET has units with dishwashers.
