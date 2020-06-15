235 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE

Great one bedroom, one bath close to Ballston. Arlington Oaks is a fantastic community. Fitness Center, close to restaurants and shops. The unit has wood floors, gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher. Communal Washer/Dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
