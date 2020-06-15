All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:23 AM

235 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE

235 North George Mason Drive · (703) 276-1200
Location

235 North George Mason Drive, Arlington, VA 22203
Buckingham

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 235-2 · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 666 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
Great one bedroom, one bath close to Ballston. Arlington Oaks is a fantastic community. Fitness Center, close to restaurants and shops. The unit has wood floors, gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher. Communal Washer/Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE have any available units?
235 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE have?
Some of 235 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
235 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 235 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 235 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 235 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 235 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 235 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 235 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 235 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 235 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
