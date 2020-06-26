2330 LEE HIGHWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Large 4 level townhouse(End Unit)with 3 bedrooms,3 and a half baths. The first level has a 2 car garage, foyer and a den. The second level has a gourmet eat in kitchen with granite counter tops, a large island and a gas cooking. There is a separate dining room off the kitchen and flows into living room with gas fireplace. The third level has 2 bedrooms with in-suite bathrooms, the master has vaulted ceilings. The fourth consists of the 3rd bedroom with a full bath. The townhouse sits on a prime location in Arlington,just off Lee Highway for easy access to DC and just a few blocks to the courthouse metro. 2 Year lease and NO PETS.