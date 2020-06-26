All apartments in Arlington
2330 LEE HIGHWAY
2330 LEE HIGHWAY

2330 Lee Highway · No Longer Available
Location

2330 Lee Highway, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Large 4 level townhouse(End Unit)with 3 bedrooms,3 and a half baths. The first level has a 2 car garage, foyer and a den. The second level has a gourmet eat in kitchen with granite counter tops, a large island and a gas cooking. There is a separate dining room off the kitchen and flows into living room with gas fireplace. The third level has 2 bedrooms with in-suite bathrooms, the master has vaulted ceilings. The fourth consists of the 3rd bedroom with a full bath. The townhouse sits on a prime location in Arlington,just off Lee Highway for easy access to DC and just a few blocks to the courthouse metro. 2 Year lease and NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 LEE HIGHWAY have any available units?
2330 LEE HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2330 LEE HIGHWAY have?
Some of 2330 LEE HIGHWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2330 LEE HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
2330 LEE HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 LEE HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 2330 LEE HIGHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2330 LEE HIGHWAY offer parking?
Yes, 2330 LEE HIGHWAY offers parking.
Does 2330 LEE HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2330 LEE HIGHWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 LEE HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 2330 LEE HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 2330 LEE HIGHWAY have accessible units?
Yes, 2330 LEE HIGHWAY has accessible units.
Does 2330 LEE HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2330 LEE HIGHWAY has units with dishwashers.
