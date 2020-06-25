2329 N JACKSON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave

Located in a historic setting! This 5br/4.5ba boasts over 3000 finished sf offering deep rich wood floors, recessed lighting, gorgeous modern kitchen with breakfast area and bay window, separate dining area, his and her bath areas in master, dual sinks and large jet tub with separate shower for main hall bath, another bedroom with full en-suite on main level. Enormous front porch, large rear wood deck overlooking quaint fenced in yard, and slate patio. Basement bedroom with en suite is a huge perk for privacy! All located near bike trail, shopping, and restaurants. 1 mile to Clarendon metro & 1 stop-light to DC! Minutes to GW Parkway and I66.