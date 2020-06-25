All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2329 N JACKSON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2329 N JACKSON STREET
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

2329 N JACKSON STREET

2329 North Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2329 North Jackson Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Maywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Located in a historic setting! This 5br/4.5ba boasts over 3000 finished sf offering deep rich wood floors, recessed lighting, gorgeous modern kitchen with breakfast area and bay window, separate dining area, his and her bath areas in master, dual sinks and large jet tub with separate shower for main hall bath, another bedroom with full en-suite on main level. Enormous front porch, large rear wood deck overlooking quaint fenced in yard, and slate patio. Basement bedroom with en suite is a huge perk for privacy! All located near bike trail, shopping, and restaurants. 1 mile to Clarendon metro & 1 stop-light to DC! Minutes to GW Parkway and I66.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 N JACKSON STREET have any available units?
2329 N JACKSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2329 N JACKSON STREET have?
Some of 2329 N JACKSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 N JACKSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2329 N JACKSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 N JACKSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2329 N JACKSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2329 N JACKSON STREET offer parking?
No, 2329 N JACKSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2329 N JACKSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2329 N JACKSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 N JACKSON STREET have a pool?
No, 2329 N JACKSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2329 N JACKSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2329 N JACKSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 N JACKSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2329 N JACKSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Penrose Square
2501 9th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22204
Delancey at Shirlington Village
4220 Campbell Ave
Arlington, VA 22206
Crystal House
1900 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Sheffield Court
701 N Wayne St
Arlington, VA 22201
Avalon Clarendon
2800 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
The Meridian At Courthouse Commons
1401 N Taft St
Arlington, VA 22201
2001 Clarendon Blvd
2001 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
672 Flats
672 North Glebe Road
Arlington, VA 22203

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University