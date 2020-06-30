2307 N Glebe Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill dogs allowed garage pet friendly

My husband just got a new job and will need to relocate five hours away. We are subletting our large 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment from now till the end of June 2020 with the option to renew the lease. To sublet, you will need to pass a background check through the leasing office.



About the apartment:

-Top floor (3rd)

-Large living room

-Gas fireplace

-Vaulted ceilings

-Large balcony

-Garden size tub

-Ceiling fans

-Gas stove

-Dishwasher

-Full size washer & dryer

-Walk-in closet

-Pantry

-Linen closet

-Large storage room within unit

-Carpet in living room and bedroom; wood floors in laundry and storage rooms, bathroom, and kitchen

-Pets welcome



About the community:

-24 hour gym

-Garage and storage units available

-Business center

-Amazon package lockers

-Pool

-Club house

-Outdoor grills

-Playground

-Dog park

-Free parking (plenty of parking outside our unit)

-Walking distance to the VRE

-Located near Walmart and downtown Manassas



Message me if youre interested! Glad to answer any questions you may have.