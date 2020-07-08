2223 N ALBEMARLE STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great N. Arlington locale. Available on 6/1/2020. Upscale 3 BR/3.5 BA Colonial with 3400+ SF. Open floor plan w/elegant architectural accents. Gourmet Kit. w/adjoining Family Rm & Trex Deck. Private & spacious Master BR w/ large walk-in closet. Laundry room w/ tub and storage shelves on the bedroom level for the convenience. Finished LL w/ a huge rec room and a full bath, opening to a large flagstone Patio. 2 gas Fireplaces. Oversized two car Gar with extra space for storage. FIOS/Satellite TV-ready. Near Lee Hts. Shops, parks & more. No pets. No Smokers.