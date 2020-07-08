All apartments in Arlington
2223 N ALBEMARLE STREET

2223 North Albemarle Street · No Longer Available
Location

2223 North Albemarle Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Old Dominion

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great N. Arlington locale. Available on 6/1/2020. Upscale 3 BR/3.5 BA Colonial with 3400+ SF. Open floor plan w/elegant architectural accents. Gourmet Kit. w/adjoining Family Rm & Trex Deck. Private & spacious Master BR w/ large walk-in closet. Laundry room w/ tub and storage shelves on the bedroom level for the convenience. Finished LL w/ a huge rec room and a full bath, opening to a large flagstone Patio. 2 gas Fireplaces. Oversized two car Gar with extra space for storage. FIOS/Satellite TV-ready. Near Lee Hts. Shops, parks & more. No pets. No Smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 N ALBEMARLE STREET have any available units?
2223 N ALBEMARLE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2223 N ALBEMARLE STREET have?
Some of 2223 N ALBEMARLE STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2223 N ALBEMARLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2223 N ALBEMARLE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 N ALBEMARLE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2223 N ALBEMARLE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2223 N ALBEMARLE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2223 N ALBEMARLE STREET offers parking.
Does 2223 N ALBEMARLE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2223 N ALBEMARLE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 N ALBEMARLE STREET have a pool?
No, 2223 N ALBEMARLE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2223 N ALBEMARLE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2223 N ALBEMARLE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 N ALBEMARLE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2223 N ALBEMARLE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

