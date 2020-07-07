All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2190 S GLEBE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2190 S GLEBE ROAD
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:32 AM

2190 S GLEBE ROAD

2190 South Glebe Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Nauck
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2190 South Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22204
Nauck

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Prime location with large bedrooms and ample closet space: Charming and newly updated 4 level townhouse in secluded community. Only a few blocks from the Four-Mile Run bike path and nature zone, walking distance to Shirlington and the Columbia Pike corridor and close to Ballston and Clarendon. 2 car attached garage and ample street parking also. 2 full and a half bathroom. Its centrally located, only minutes to the Pentagon and Crystal City and downtown DC. A block to metro and Arlington transit buses with a one stop direct bus line to the Pentagon. New carpeting, paint and updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Pet-friendly. 2600/month, 1 month security deposit. Central AC and heat, washer/dryer in unit. Low utilities. Owner pays for trash and snow removal.House is currently occupied and renters move out on May 31st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2190 S GLEBE ROAD have any available units?
2190 S GLEBE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2190 S GLEBE ROAD have?
Some of 2190 S GLEBE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2190 S GLEBE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2190 S GLEBE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2190 S GLEBE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2190 S GLEBE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 2190 S GLEBE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2190 S GLEBE ROAD offers parking.
Does 2190 S GLEBE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2190 S GLEBE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2190 S GLEBE ROAD have a pool?
No, 2190 S GLEBE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2190 S GLEBE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2190 S GLEBE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2190 S GLEBE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2190 S GLEBE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Io Piazza by Windsor
2727 S Quincy St
Arlington, VA 22206
Rosslyn Heights
1804 N Quinn St
Arlington, VA 22209
Water Park Towers
1501 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
Tellus
2009 14th St N
Arlington, VA 22201
2001 Clarendon Blvd
2001 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Woodbury Park
2306 11th St N
Arlington, VA 22201
Parc Rosslyn Apartments
1531 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209
The Sur
3400 Potomac Avenue
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University