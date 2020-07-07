2190 S GLEBE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Prime location with large bedrooms and ample closet space: Charming and newly updated 4 level townhouse in secluded community. Only a few blocks from the Four-Mile Run bike path and nature zone, walking distance to Shirlington and the Columbia Pike corridor and close to Ballston and Clarendon. 2 car attached garage and ample street parking also. 2 full and a half bathroom. Its centrally located, only minutes to the Pentagon and Crystal City and downtown DC. A block to metro and Arlington transit buses with a one stop direct bus line to the Pentagon. New carpeting, paint and updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Pet-friendly. 2600/month, 1 month security deposit. Central AC and heat, washer/dryer in unit. Low utilities. Owner pays for trash and snow removal.House is currently occupied and renters move out on May 31st.