2190 S GLEBE ROAD

Amenities
Prime location with large bedrooms and ample closet space: Charming and newly updated 4 level townhouse in secluded community. Only a few blocks from the Four-Mile Run bike path and nature zone, walking distance to Shirlington and the Columbia Pike corridor and close to Ballston and Clarendon. 2 car attached garage and ample street parking also. 2 full and a half bathroom. Its centrally located, only minutes to the Pentagon and Crystal City and downtown DC. A block to metro and Arlington transit buses with a one stop direct bus line to the Pentagon. New carpeting, paint and updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Pet-friendly. 2600/month, 1 month security deposit. Central AC and heat, washer/dryer in unit. Low utilities. Owner pays for trash and snow removal.House is currently occupied and renters move out on May 31st.