2176 S Glebe Rd
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

2176 S Glebe Rd

2176 South Glebe Road · No Longer Available
Location

2176 South Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22204
Nauck

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
4-Level End Unit Garage Townhome - Perfectly situated between Ballston, Old Town, Crystal City, and just minutes to the Pentagon, this home keeps you close to all the essentials. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout with updated kitchen & baths, and hardwood flooring on main level. Spacious eat it kitchen with private balcony. Fourth level master suit with tons of closet space.

Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.

Lease terms
* $50 application fee required per adult applicant
* 1 months rent security deposit required
* Tenant pays all utilities; water, electric, cable & internet
* 12 month min lease
* Pets accepted on a case by case basis

To Apply:
Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and submit $50.00 application fee.

(RLNE5776839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2176 S Glebe Rd have any available units?
2176 S Glebe Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2176 S Glebe Rd have?
Some of 2176 S Glebe Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2176 S Glebe Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2176 S Glebe Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2176 S Glebe Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2176 S Glebe Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2176 S Glebe Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2176 S Glebe Rd offers parking.
Does 2176 S Glebe Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2176 S Glebe Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2176 S Glebe Rd have a pool?
No, 2176 S Glebe Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2176 S Glebe Rd have accessible units?
No, 2176 S Glebe Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2176 S Glebe Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2176 S Glebe Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

