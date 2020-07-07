2176 S Glebe Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

4-Level End Unit Garage Townhome - Perfectly situated between Ballston, Old Town, Crystal City, and just minutes to the Pentagon, this home keeps you close to all the essentials. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout with updated kitchen & baths, and hardwood flooring on main level. Spacious eat it kitchen with private balcony. Fourth level master suit with tons of closet space.



Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.



Lease terms

* $50 application fee required per adult applicant

* 1 months rent security deposit required

* Tenant pays all utilities; water, electric, cable & internet

* 12 month min lease

* Pets accepted on a case by case basis



To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and submit $50.00 application fee.



