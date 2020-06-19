All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 214 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
214 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

214 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE

214 North George Mason Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Buckingham
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

214 North George Mason Drive, Arlington, VA 22203
Buckingham

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Fabulous 1BR/1BA completely rehabbed CONDO near Ballston. New cabinets, stainless steel appliances & fixtures, new washer/dryer combo, granite counter tops, newly sanded & stained flooring. All new vanity & medicine cabinets. All closets w/ closet organizers. Water and Heat included. Close to shopping, dining, nightlife, plenty of parking. Condo is located in a secure building right off Arlington Blvd. Cats only under 40 lbs. **COVID-19 NOTICE: All visitors must wear mask, gloves and remove shoes or wear shoe covers to enter.** Tenant Occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE have any available units?
214 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE have?
Some of 214 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
214 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 214 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 214 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 214 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 214 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 214 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 214 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 214 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
The Paramount
1425 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Wood Lee Arms
4400 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
The Witmer
710 12th Street South
Arlington, VA 22202
Woodbury Park
2306 11th St N
Arlington, VA 22201
The Amelia
816 N Oakland St
Arlington, VA 22203
Waverly Village
4350 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
Crystal Plaza
2111 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University