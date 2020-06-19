214 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE

Amenities

Fabulous 1BR/1BA completely rehabbed CONDO near Ballston. New cabinets, stainless steel appliances & fixtures, new washer/dryer combo, granite counter tops, newly sanded & stained flooring. All new vanity & medicine cabinets. All closets w/ closet organizers. Water and Heat included. Close to shopping, dining, nightlife, plenty of parking. Condo is located in a secure building right off Arlington Blvd. Cats only under 40 lbs. **COVID-19 NOTICE: All visitors must wear mask, gloves and remove shoes or wear shoe covers to enter.** Tenant Occupied.