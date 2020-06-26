Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2132 N TAZEWELL COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2132 N TAZEWELL COURT
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:25 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2132 N TAZEWELL COURT
2132 North Tazewell Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Waverly Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2132 North Tazewell Court, Arlington, VA 22207
Waverly Hills
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Priced slashed for Oct 1 occupancy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2132 N TAZEWELL COURT have any available units?
2132 N TAZEWELL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 2132 N TAZEWELL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2132 N TAZEWELL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2132 N TAZEWELL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2132 N TAZEWELL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2132 N TAZEWELL COURT offer parking?
No, 2132 N TAZEWELL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2132 N TAZEWELL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2132 N TAZEWELL COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2132 N TAZEWELL COURT have a pool?
No, 2132 N TAZEWELL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2132 N TAZEWELL COURT have accessible units?
No, 2132 N TAZEWELL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2132 N TAZEWELL COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2132 N TAZEWELL COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2132 N TAZEWELL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2132 N TAZEWELL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Palatine Apartments
1301 N Troy St
Arlington, VA 22201
Penrose Square
2501 9th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22204
Rosslyn Heights
1804 N Quinn St
Arlington, VA 22209
Bell Arlington Ridge
2400 24th Road South
Arlington, VA 22206
Quincy Plaza
3900 Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22203
Bell at Courthouse
2200 12th Ct N
Arlington, VA 22201
The Park at Arlington Ridge
1800 26th St S
Arlington, VA 22206
Trove
1201 S Ross St
Arlington, VA 22204
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with Gym
Arlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ballston Virginia Square
Crystal City Shops
Radnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora Highlands
Clarendon Courthouse
Columbia Heights West
Penrose
Nauck
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University