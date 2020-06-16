All apartments in Arlington
2131 N Brandywine St
2131 N Brandywine St

2131 North Brandywine Street · No Longer Available
Location

2131 North Brandywine Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Glebewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
clubhouse
2131 N Brandywine St Available 07/01/19 2131 N. Brandywine St. - 1950 2 bedroom 2 Full Bath Townhouse 2131 Brandywine St. Arlington, VA 22207

Cute Tudor style townhouse close to shops and restaurants.
On bus-line and close to Ballston (Approx 1.5 Mile)
Easy access to 66, GW Parkway, 495

3 Finished Levels, Hardwood floors on main and upper levels
Full Kitchen with separate dining area.
Lower Level Rec. room.
Full Sized Washer/Dryer.
Fenced rear yard with Semi-enclosed rear deck and ceiling fan.

Living Room 14 x 12
Dining Room 11 x 9
Bedroom-Master 13 x 11
Bedroom-Second 11 x 9
Kitchen 10 x 7
Recreation Room 14 x 9
Apply online at www.americanrealtygroup.com

(RLNE4869056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2131 N Brandywine St have any available units?
2131 N Brandywine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2131 N Brandywine St have?
Some of 2131 N Brandywine St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2131 N Brandywine St currently offering any rent specials?
2131 N Brandywine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 N Brandywine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2131 N Brandywine St is pet friendly.
Does 2131 N Brandywine St offer parking?
No, 2131 N Brandywine St does not offer parking.
Does 2131 N Brandywine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2131 N Brandywine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 N Brandywine St have a pool?
No, 2131 N Brandywine St does not have a pool.
Does 2131 N Brandywine St have accessible units?
No, 2131 N Brandywine St does not have accessible units.
Does 2131 N Brandywine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2131 N Brandywine St does not have units with dishwashers.
