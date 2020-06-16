Amenities

2131 N Brandywine St Available 07/01/19 2131 N. Brandywine St. - 1950 2 bedroom 2 Full Bath Townhouse 2131 Brandywine St. Arlington, VA 22207



Cute Tudor style townhouse close to shops and restaurants.

On bus-line and close to Ballston (Approx 1.5 Mile)

Easy access to 66, GW Parkway, 495



3 Finished Levels, Hardwood floors on main and upper levels

Full Kitchen with separate dining area.

Lower Level Rec. room.

Full Sized Washer/Dryer.

Fenced rear yard with Semi-enclosed rear deck and ceiling fan.



Living Room 14 x 12

Dining Room 11 x 9

Bedroom-Master 13 x 11

Bedroom-Second 11 x 9

Kitchen 10 x 7

Recreation Room 14 x 9

