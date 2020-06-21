Rent Calculator
Home
Arlington, VA
2129 S NELSON STREET
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2129 S NELSON STREET
2129 South Nelson Street
No Longer Available
Location
2129 South Nelson Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Nauck
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great Location. Easy access to Transpiration, 395, 495. Close to Crystal City, Washington DC, Old Town Alexandria. This Duplex is ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2129 S NELSON STREET have any available units?
2129 S NELSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 2129 S NELSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2129 S NELSON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2129 S NELSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2129 S NELSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2129 S NELSON STREET offer parking?
No, 2129 S NELSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2129 S NELSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2129 S NELSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2129 S NELSON STREET have a pool?
No, 2129 S NELSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2129 S NELSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2129 S NELSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2129 S NELSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2129 S NELSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2129 S NELSON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2129 S NELSON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
