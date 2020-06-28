2125 N Monroe St C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful Condo/Townhouse for rent in Cherrydale - Property Id: 149154



Gorgeous condo/townhouse in fantastic Cherrydale. Very private property in great condition. Balcony in back for a outdoor seating. Assigned parking. Friendly neighbors. Right opposite to Safeway and 2 blocks to Italian Store. 2 miles from DC and 1.3 miles to main Clarendon. Metro Bus stop across the corner.



Pets welcome for additional minimal fee.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/149154

Property Id 149154



(RLNE5465523)