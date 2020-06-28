All apartments in Arlington
2125 N Monroe St C
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:00 PM

2125 N Monroe St C

2125 North Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

2125 North Monroe Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Maywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful Condo/Townhouse for rent in Cherrydale - Property Id: 149154

Gorgeous condo/townhouse in fantastic Cherrydale. Very private property in great condition. Balcony in back for a outdoor seating. Assigned parking. Friendly neighbors. Right opposite to Safeway and 2 blocks to Italian Store. 2 miles from DC and 1.3 miles to main Clarendon. Metro Bus stop across the corner.

Pets welcome for additional minimal fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/149154
Property Id 149154

(RLNE5465523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

